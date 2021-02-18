Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brig. Gen. Isabel Smith Promoted [Image 2 of 2]

    Brig. Gen. Isabel Smith Promoted

    LATHAM, NY, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2021

    Photo by Maj. Jean Kratzer 

    New York National Guard

    New York Army National Guard Brigadier General Isabel Rivera Smith unfurls her one-star flag assisted by Master Sgt. Melissa Guckian during promotion ceremonies held on Thuesday, February 18, 2021 at New York National Guard Headquarters in Latham.,New York. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Major Jean Kratzer)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2021
    Date Posted: 02.19.2021 08:18
    Photo ID: 6524932
    VIRIN: 210218-Z-CQ136-1002
    Resolution: 2834x1884
    Size: 563.83 KB
    Location: LATHAM, NY, US 
    NY National Guard promotes Isabel Rivera Smith to Brigadier General

    ceremony
    promotion
    New York Army National Guard
    Brig. Gen. Isabel Rivera Smith

