New York Army National Guard Brigadier General Isabel Rivera Smith unfurls her one-star flag assisted by Master Sgt. Melissa Guckian during promotion ceremonies held on Thuesday, February 18, 2021 at New York National Guard Headquarters in Latham.,New York. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Major Jean Kratzer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.18.2021 Date Posted: 02.19.2021 08:18 Photo ID: 6524932 VIRIN: 210218-Z-CQ136-1002 Resolution: 2834x1884 Size: 563.83 KB Location: LATHAM, NY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Brig. Gen. Isabel Smith Promoted [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Jean Kratzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.