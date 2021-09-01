Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    01.09.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Emma James 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Robert Miller, 435th Construction and Training Squadron command aircraft arrest system supervisor, inspects the nylon tape of the barrier arresting kit during an annual certification test at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 9, 2021. An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing, Spangdahlem AB, Germany provided the fighter aircraft support for the annual certification. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emmeline James)

    This work, Brake check:786th CES certifies barrier [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Emma James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    52nd Fighter Wing
    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    786th CES
    435th CTS

