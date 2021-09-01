Tech. Sgt. Robert Miller, 435th Construction and Training Squadron command aircraft arrest system supervisor, inspects the nylon tape of the barrier arresting kit during an annual certification test at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 9, 2021. An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing, Spangdahlem AB, Germany provided the fighter aircraft support for the annual certification. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emmeline James)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.09.2021 Date Posted: 02.19.2021 08:32 Photo ID: 6524929 VIRIN: 210109-F-HB534-0319 Resolution: 5359x3577 Size: 1008.94 KB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Brake check:786th CES certifies barrier [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Emma James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.