    Brake check: 786th CES certifies barrier [Image 2 of 2]

    Brake check: 786th CES certifies barrier

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    01.09.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Emma James 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Airmen with the 786th Civil Engineer Squadron inspect the aircraft arrest system cable after the annual certification test at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 9, 2021. The test ensures the stability of the AAS hydraulics when catching an aircraft in an emergency landing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emmeline James)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2021
    Date Posted: 02.19.2021 08:32
    Photo ID: 6524930
    VIRIN: 210209-F-HB534-0309
    Resolution: 4629x3068
    Size: 725.91 KB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Brake check: 786th CES certifies barrier [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Emma James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Germany
    52nd Fighter Wing
    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    786th CES
    435th CTS

