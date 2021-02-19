Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Moderna Vaccines on Diego Garcia

    Moderna Vaccines on Diego Garcia

    FPO, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    02.19.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Stevin Atkins 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Feb. 19, 2021) – Royal Navy Cmdr. Steven R. Drysdale, British Representative of the British Indian Ocean Territory, receives the Moderna vaccine at the Navy Medical Readiness and Training Unit on Diego Garcia Feb. 19, 2021. U.S. Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf.(U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Stevin Atkins)

    Date Taken: 02.19.2021
    Date Posted: 02.19.2021 04:50
    Location: FPO, IO
    This work, Moderna Vaccines on Diego Garcia [Image 3 of 3], by SA Stevin Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Diego Garcia
    U.S. Navy
    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

