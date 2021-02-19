DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Feb. 19, 2021) – Royal Navy Cmdr. Steven R. Drysdale, British Representative of the British Indian Ocean Territory, receives the Moderna vaccine at the Navy Medical Readiness and Training Unit on Diego Garcia Feb. 19, 2021. U.S. Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf.(U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Stevin Atkins)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2021 04:50
|Photo ID:
|6524778
|VIRIN:
|210219-N-US228-1020
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|12.48 MB
|Location:
|FPO, IO
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Moderna Vaccines on Diego Garcia [Image 3 of 3], by SA Stevin Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
