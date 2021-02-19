Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Moderna Vaccines on Diego Garcia [Image 1 of 3]

    Moderna Vaccines on Diego Garcia

    FPO, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    02.19.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Stevin Atkins 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Feb. 19, 2021) – Capt. R. Wade Blizzard, the commanding officer of U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, along with Erin Sherry, the executive officer of NSF Diego Garcia, and Royal Navy Cmdr. Steven R. Drysdale, British Representative of the British Indian Ocean Territory, with Command Master Chief Petty Officer Maurice Coffey, the command master chief of NSF Diego Garcia, are monitored for 15 minutes before being allowed to leave after taking the Moderna vaccine to make sure there are no adverse side effects Feb. 19, 2021. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Stevin Atkins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2021
    Date Posted: 02.19.2021 04:50
    Photo ID: 6524776
    VIRIN: 210219-N-US228-1022
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 11.77 MB
    Location: FPO, IO
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Moderna Vaccines on Diego Garcia [Image 3 of 3], by SA Stevin Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Moderna Vaccines on Diego Garcia
    Moderna Vaccines on Diego Garcia
    Moderna Vaccines on Diego Garcia

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Diego Garcia
    U.S. Navy
    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT