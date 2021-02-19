DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Feb. 19, 2021) – Capt. R. Wade Blizzard, the commanding officer of U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, along with Erin Sherry, the executive officer of NSF Diego Garcia, and Royal Navy Cmdr. Steven R. Drysdale, British Representative of the British Indian Ocean Territory, with Command Master Chief Petty Officer Maurice Coffey, the command master chief of NSF Diego Garcia, are monitored for 15 minutes before being allowed to leave after taking the Moderna vaccine to make sure there are no adverse side effects Feb. 19, 2021. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Stevin Atkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.19.2021 Date Posted: 02.19.2021 04:50 Photo ID: 6524776 VIRIN: 210219-N-US228-1022 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 11.77 MB Location: FPO, IO Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Moderna Vaccines on Diego Garcia [Image 3 of 3], by SA Stevin Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.