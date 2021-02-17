UH60 Blackhawk Helicopters assigned to the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade prepare to land at Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Feb. 17, 2021. (US Army photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Stubblefield)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2021 05:13
|Photo ID:
|6524766
|VIRIN:
|210217-Z-AK662-4267
|Resolution:
|4464x2976
|Size:
|8.75 MB
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Landing in the box [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Thomas Stubblefield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
