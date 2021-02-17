Date Taken: 02.17.2021 Date Posted: 02.19.2021 05:13 Photo ID: 6524766 VIRIN: 210217-Z-AK662-4267 Resolution: 4464x2976 Size: 8.75 MB Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Landing in the box [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Thomas Stubblefield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.