U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, load onto a UH-60 Blackhawk Helicopter assigned to the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade at Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Feb. 17, 2021. (US Army Photo by staff Sgt. Thomas Stubblefield).
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2021 04:10
|Photo ID:
|6524767
|VIRIN:
|210217-Z-AK662-4204
|Resolution:
|4464x2975
|Size:
|7.03 MB
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Load Up [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Thomas Stubblefield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
