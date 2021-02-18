Passion for healing forges leaders of military medicine

Lee Phillips, a physical therapist at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center’s Physical Therapy Clinic, assesses a patient during an initial session at LRMC, Jan. 25. Phillips was recently selected to the Joint Medical Executive Skills Institute Intermediate Executive Skills Course (JMESI-IES). The course provides education and training on leadership and management skills necessary to successfully serve in an intermediate-level leadership position within a DHA Medical Treatment Facility (MTF).

Date Taken: 02.18.2021 Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE