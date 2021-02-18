Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Passion for healing forges leaders of military medicine [Image 1 of 2]

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    02.18.2021

    Photo by Marcy Sanchez  

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    Lee Phillips, a physical therapist at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center’s Physical Therapy Clinic, assesses a patient during an initial session at LRMC, Jan. 25. Phillips was recently selected to the Joint Medical Executive Skills Institute Intermediate Executive Skills Course (JMESI-IES). The course provides education and training on leadership and management skills necessary to successfully serve in an intermediate-level leadership position within a DHA Medical Treatment Facility (MTF).

    Soldiers
    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center
    Army Medicine
    LRMC
    Regional Health Command-Europe
    Target_news_Europe

