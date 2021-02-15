Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Staff from CJTF- HOA meet Air Djibouti CEO [Image 2 of 2]

    Staff from CJTF- HOA meet Air Djibouti CEO

    DJIBOUTI

    02.15.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Lapthe C. Flora, commander, Combined Joint Task Force- Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), and Abdourahman Ali Abdillahi, the chief executive officer of Air Djibouti, pose for a photo at Air Djibouti, Djibouti, Feb. 15, 2021. Flora and staff from CJTF-HOA met with Abdillahi as an initial meeting to learn more about Abdillahi and the business. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis)

    TAGS

    africom
    horn of africa
    camp lemonnier
    hoa
    combined joint task force
    U.S. Department of State

