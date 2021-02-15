U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Lapthe C. Flora, commander, Combined Joint Task Force- Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), and Abdourahman Ali Abdillahi, the chief executive officer of Air Djibouti, pose for a photo at Air Djibouti, Djibouti, Feb. 15, 2021. Flora and staff from CJTF-HOA met with Abdillahi as an initial meeting to learn more about Abdillahi and the business. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2021 02:47
|Photo ID:
|6524744
|VIRIN:
|210215-F-YK577-1035
|Resolution:
|3003x2402
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Staff from CJTF- HOA meet Air Djibouti CEO [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Taylor Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT