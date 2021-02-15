Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Staff from CJTF- HOA meet Air Djibouti CEO [Image 1 of 2]

    Staff from CJTF- HOA meet Air Djibouti CEO

    DJIBOUTI

    02.15.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Abdourahman Ali Abdillahi, the chief executive officer of Air Djibouti, greets staff from Combined Joint Task Force- Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) at Air Djibouti, Djibouti, Feb. 15, 2021. Abdillahi has been CEO of Air Djibouti since 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2021
    Date Posted: 02.19.2021 02:47
    Photo ID: 6524743
    VIRIN: 210215-F-YK577-1005
    Resolution: 3887x3109
    Size: 1.77 MB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Staff from CJTF- HOA meet Air Djibouti CEO [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Taylor Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Staff from CJTF- HOA meet Air Djibouti CEO
    Staff from CJTF- HOA meet Air Djibouti CEO

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    africom
    horn of africa
    camp lemonnier
    hoa
    combined joint task force
    U.S. Department of State

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT