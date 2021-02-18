Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Brigadier General Wellons Visits Sasebo [Image 6 of 6]

    Brigadier General Wellons Visits Sasebo

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    02.18.2021

    Photo by Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 18, 2021) - U.S. Forces Japan Deputy Commander Brig. Gen. James Wellons and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade Deputy Commander Col. Yuji Hirata exchange mementos onboard the JGSDF Camp Ainoura in Sasebo, Japan during a visit to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Feb. 18, 2021. Wellons visited Camp Ainoura to learn about the JGSDF’s amphibious warfare capabilities and meet with JGSDF leaders to reaffirm the U.S-Japan alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2021
    Date Posted: 02.19.2021 01:12
    Photo ID: 6524686
    VIRIN: 210218-N-CA060-0146
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 933.96 KB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brigadier General Wellons Visits Sasebo [Image 6 of 6], by SN Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Brigadier General Wellons Visits Sasebo
    Brigadier General Wellons Visits Sasebo
    Brigadier General Wellons Visits Sasebo
    Brigadier General Wellons Visits Sasebo
    Brigadier General Wellons Visits Sasebo
    Brigadier General Wellons Visits Sasebo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    meeting
    Sailors
    JSDF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT