Brigadier General Wellons Visits Sasebo

SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 18, 2021) - U.S. Forces Japan Deputy Commander Brig. Gen. James Wellons and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade Deputy Commander Col. Yuji Hirata exchange mementos onboard the JGSDF Camp Ainoura in Sasebo, Japan during a visit to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Feb. 18, 2021. Wellons visited Camp Ainoura to learn about the JGSDF’s amphibious warfare capabilities and meet with JGSDF leaders to reaffirm the U.S-Japan alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala)
