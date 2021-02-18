SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 18, 2021) - U.S. Forces Japan Deputy Commander Brig. Gen. James Wellons and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade Deputy Commander Col. Yuji Hirata exchange mementos onboard the JGSDF Camp Ainoura in Sasebo, Japan during a visit to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Feb. 18, 2021. Wellons visited Camp Ainoura to learn about the JGSDF’s amphibious warfare capabilities and meet with JGSDF leaders to reaffirm the U.S-Japan alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.18.2021 Date Posted: 02.19.2021 01:12 Photo ID: 6524686 VIRIN: 210218-N-CA060-0146 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 933.96 KB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Brigadier General Wellons Visits Sasebo [Image 6 of 6], by SN Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.