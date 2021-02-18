Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brigadier General Wellons Visits Sasebo [Image 5 of 6]

    Brigadier General Wellons Visits Sasebo

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    02.18.2021

    Photo by Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 18, 2021) - U.S. Forces Japan Deputy Commander Brig. Gen. James Wellons and staff receive a base tour from a Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade unit member onboard the JGSDF Camp Ainoura in Sasebo, Japan during a visit to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Feb. 18, 2021. Wellons visited Camp Sakibe to learn about the JGSDF’s amphibious warfare capabilities and meet with JGSDF leaders to reaffirm the U.S-Japan alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala) Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2021
    Date Posted: 02.19.2021 01:12
    Photo ID: 6524685
    VIRIN: 210218-N-CA060-0132
    Resolution: 4920x3514
    Size: 907.66 KB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brigadier General Wellons Visits Sasebo [Image 6 of 6], by SN Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    meeting
    Sailors
    JSDF

