Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    403rd AFSB welcomes Reaves, bids farewell to Ruiz in change of responsibility ceremony [Image 3 of 4]

    403rd AFSB welcomes Reaves, bids farewell to Ruiz in change of responsibility ceremony

    CAMP CARROLL, SOUTH KOREA

    02.10.2021

    Photo by Galen Putnam 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Command Sgt. Maj. John G. Ruiz, retiring command sergeant major of the 403rd AFSB, presents remarks to those in attendance and viewing remotely, during the brigade’s change of responsibility ceremony at Camp Carroll, South Korea, Feb. 10.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2021
    Date Posted: 02.18.2021 23:17
    Photo ID: 6524636
    VIRIN: 210210-A-SJ091-942
    Resolution: 4928x3264
    Size: 2.22 MB
    Location: CAMP CARROLL, KR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 403rd AFSB welcomes Reaves, bids farewell to Ruiz in change of responsibility ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Galen Putnam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    403rd AFSB welcomes Reaves, bids farewell to Ruiz in change of responsibility ceremony
    403rd AFSB welcomes Reaves, bids farewell to Ruiz in change of responsibility ceremony
    403rd AFSB welcomes Reaves, bids farewell to Ruiz in change of responsibility ceremony
    403rd AFSB welcomes Reaves, bids farewell to Ruiz in change of responsibility ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    403rd AFSB welcomes Reaves, bids farewell to Ruiz in change of responsibility ceremony

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    403rd Army Field Support Brigade
    403rd AFSB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT