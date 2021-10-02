403rd AFSB welcomes Reaves, bids farewell to Ruiz in change of responsibility ceremony

Command Sgt. Maj. John G. Ruiz, retiring command sergeant major of the 403rd AFSB, passes the brigade colors to Brigade Commander Col. Wheeler R. Manning, during the brigade’s change of responsibility ceremony at Camp Carroll, South Korea, Feb. 10. (Photo by Chu Myong-su, 403rd AFSB)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2021 23:17
|Photo ID:
|6524628
|VIRIN:
|210210-A-SJ091-001
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|4.12 MB
|Location:
|CAMP CARROLL, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
