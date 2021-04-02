Rear Adm. Joey Tynch Enlists North Carolina Sailors During Virtual Ceremony

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    02.04.2021

    SINGAPORE (Feb. 4, 2021) – Rear Adm. Joey Tynch, commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific, speaks to future Sailors from his home state of North Carolina during a virtual oath of enlistment ceremony conducted from the Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific (COMLOG WESTPAC) conference room. (U.S. Navy photo by COMLOG WESTPAC Public Affairs)

