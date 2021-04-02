Rear Adm. Joey Tynch Enlists North Carolina Sailors During Virtual Ceremony

SINGAPORE (Feb. 4, 2021) – Rear Adm. Joey Tynch, commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific, administers the oath of enlistment to future Sailors from his home state of North Carolina during a virtual oath of enlistment ceremony conducted from the Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific (COMLOG WESTPAC) conference room. (U.S. Navy photo by COMLOG WESTPAC Public Affairs)

