A Coast Guard helicopter crew from Sector Columbia River prepares to medevac an injured man from a vessel off the Washington coast on Feb. 18, 2021. The man was suffering from a head laceration. (Coast Guard photo by Sector Columbia River)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2021 22:01
|Photo ID:
|6524591
|VIRIN:
|210218-G-SG988-131
|Resolution:
|2140x1602
|Size:
|704.73 KB
|Location:
|ASTORIA, OR, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Medevacs Man from Vessel off Wash. Coast [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Steven Strohmaier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT