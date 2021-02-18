Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Medevacs Man from Vessel off Wash. Coast [Image 2 of 2]

    Coast Guard Medevacs Man from Vessel off Wash. Coast

    ASTORIA, OR, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Steven Strohmaier 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    A Coast Guard helicopter crew from Sector Columbia River prepares to medevac an injured man from a vessel off the Washington coast on Feb. 18, 2021. The man was suffering from a head laceration. (Coast Guard photo by Sector Columbia River)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2021
    Date Posted: 02.18.2021 22:01
    Photo ID: 6524591
    VIRIN: 210218-G-SG988-131
    Resolution: 2140x1602
    Size: 704.73 KB
    Location: ASTORIA, OR, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Medevacs Man from Vessel off Wash. Coast [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Steven Strohmaier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SAR
    Tug
    USCG
    Rescue
    Astoria
    PNW

