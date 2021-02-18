Coast Guard Medevacs Man from Vessel off Wash. Coast

A Coast Guard helicopter crew from Sector Columbia River prepares to medevac an injured man from a vessel off the Washington coast on Feb. 18, 2021. The man was suffering from a head laceration. (Coast Guard photo by Sector Columbia River)

