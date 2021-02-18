A C-130 Hercules aircraft patrols in support of the Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane's 71 day patrol. An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter HITRON crew was attached the the Harriet Lane throughout the patrol. U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2021 18:05
|Photo ID:
|6524417
|VIRIN:
|210218-G-HU058-1004
|Resolution:
|1463x1945
|Size:
|986.56 KB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane returns to home-port after 71-day patrol [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Edward Wargo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT