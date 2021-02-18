An MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter rests on the deck of the Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane during their 71-day patrol. The Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane is home-ported in Portsmouth, Va. U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.18.2021 Date Posted: 02.18.2021 18:05 Photo ID: 6524408 VIRIN: 210218-G-HU058-1003 Resolution: 1300x975 Size: 206.52 KB Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane returns to home-port after 71-day patrol [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Edward Wargo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.