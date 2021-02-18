An MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter rests on the deck of the Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane during their 71-day patrol. The Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane is home-ported in Portsmouth, Va. U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2021 18:05
|Photo ID:
|6524408
|VIRIN:
|210218-G-HU058-1003
|Resolution:
|1300x975
|Size:
|206.52 KB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane returns to home-port after 71-day patrol [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Edward Wargo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
