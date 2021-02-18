Fire trucks sit in their individual bays of fire station 3 as snow continues to fall to the ground at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Feb. 18, 2021. Multiple snow storms spread across several days dumped closed to eight inches of snow on the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley Farnsworth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.18.2021 Date Posted: 02.18.2021 13:50 Photo ID: 6524147 VIRIN: 210218-F-AV193-2023 Resolution: 4062x2712 Size: 1.59 MB Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Snow Falls at Wright-Patt [Image 11 of 11], by Wesley Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.