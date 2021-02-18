Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Snow Falls at Wright-Patt [Image 7 of 11]

    Snow Falls at Wright-Patt

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2021

    Photo by Wesley Farnsworth 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Snow continues to fall to the ground around the Air Force Institute of Technology at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Feb. 18, 2021. Multiple snow storms spread across several days dumped closed to eight inches of snow on the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley Farnsworth)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2021
    Date Posted: 02.18.2021 13:50
    Photo ID: 6524144
    VIRIN: 210218-F-AV193-2016
    Resolution: 4164x2780
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Snow Falls at Wright-Patt [Image 11 of 11], by Wesley Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wright-Patterson Air Force Base
    88 ABW
    88th Air Base Wing

