From left: U.S Army Spc. Tomas Mhareb and Spc. Maxwell Dumerant, both with the 1166th Transportation Company, and Spc. Tulio Lacerda of the 110th Support Maintenance Company, all with the Massachusetts National Guard, stand at attention during their promotion ceremony in Washington, D.C., Feb. 14, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical, evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Camille Lienau)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2021 Date Posted: 02.18.2021 10:40 Photo ID: 6523841 VIRIN: 210214-Z-TN372-1248 Resolution: 6687x4776 Size: 5.22 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Massachusetts Army and Air National Guard members pose for photo [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Camille Lienau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.