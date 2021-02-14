U.S. Airmen with the 104th Fighter Wing, Massachusetts Air National Guard, stand at parade rest in the Ronald Reagan International Trade Center, in Washington, D.C., Feb. 14, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical, evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Camille Lienau)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2021 Date Posted: 02.18.2021 10:39 Photo ID: 6523837 VIRIN: 210214-Z-TN372-1015 Resolution: 7068x5049 Size: 9.71 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Massachusetts Army and Air National Guard members pose for photo [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Camille Lienau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.