210217-N-BM428-0016 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 17, 2021) A Sailor, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78), participates in a general quarters drill aboard the ship in the Mediterranean Sea, Feb. 17, 2021. Porter, forward deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its ninth patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2016
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2021 07:27
|Photo ID:
|6523690
|VIRIN:
|210217-N-BM428-0016
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|775.76 KB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|3
This work, USS Porter General Quarters [Image 21 of 21], by PO2 Damon Grosvenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
