210214-N-BM428-0180 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 14, 2021) Seaman Donovan Brady stands watch on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) during sunset in the Mediterranean Sea, Feb. 14, 2021. Porter, forward deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its ninth patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2016 Date Posted: 02.18.2021 07:27 Photo ID: 6523686 VIRIN: 210214-N-BM428-0180 Resolution: 5069x3621 Size: 762.25 KB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Porter [Image 21 of 21], by PO2 Damon Grosvenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.