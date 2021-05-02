Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st MDG administers second Moderna COVID-19 vaccine [Image 3 of 3]

    31st MDG administers second Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

    ITALY

    02.05.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Heidi Goodsell 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kimberly Carranza, 31st Medical Group primary care supervisor, administers a COVID-19 vaccine at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 11, 2021. The 31st FW is administering inoculations in a tiered approach, and recently moved into phase 1B, which includes front-line essential workers and high-risk beneficiaries aged 75 and older. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Heidi Goodsell)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2021
    Date Posted: 02.18.2021 02:44
    VIRIN: 210211-F-XG201-1043
    Location: IT
    This work, 31st MDG administers second Moderna COVID-19 vaccine [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Heidi Goodsell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical
    31st Fighter Wing
    Vaccine
    Aviano AB
    31 MDG
    31st Medical Group
    COVID-19

