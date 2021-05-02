31st MDG administers second Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

Airmen assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing line up to receive the second Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 11, 2021. The 31st FW is administering inoculations in a tiered approach, and recently moved into phase 1B, which includes front-line essential workers and high-risk beneficiaries aged 75 and older. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Heidi Goodsell)
