Staff Sgt. Kristen Bennett, assigned to the 88th Military Police Battalion, roleplays providing a sample during a “urinalysis” drug test while attending the four-day Unit Prevention Leader Course, held Feb. 8 through 11 at the Camp Zama Education Center. Camp Zama’s Army Substance Abuse Program hosted the training. (U.S. Army photo by Noriko Kudo)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2021 23:39
|Photo ID:
|6523489
|VIRIN:
|210211-A-HP857-810
|Resolution:
|1200x800
|Size:
|551.04 KB
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
Course trains Camp Zama Soldiers to combat substance, alcohol abuse in their ranks
