Course trains Camp Zama Soldiers to combat substance, alcohol abuse in their ranks

Staff Sgt. Arthur Yates, assigned to the 311th Military Intelligence Battalion, demonstrates how to use a breathalyzer while attending the four-day Unit Prevention Leader Course, held Feb. 8 through 11 at the Camp Zama Education Center. Camp Zama’s Army Substance Abuse Program hosted the training. (U.S. Army photo by Noriko Kudo)

