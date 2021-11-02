Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Course trains Camp Zama Soldiers to combat substance, alcohol abuse in their ranks

    Course trains Camp Zama Soldiers to combat substance, alcohol abuse in their ranks

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.11.2021

    Photo by Noriko Kudo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Staff Sgt. Arthur Yates, assigned to the 311th Military Intelligence Battalion, demonstrates how to use a breathalyzer while attending the four-day Unit Prevention Leader Course, held Feb. 8 through 11 at the Camp Zama Education Center. Camp Zama’s Army Substance Abuse Program hosted the training. (U.S. Army photo by Noriko Kudo)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2021
    Date Posted: 02.17.2021 23:39
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    This work, Course trains Camp Zama Soldiers to combat substance, alcohol abuse in their ranks [Image 2 of 2], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Zama
    U.S. Army Japan
    Army Substance Abuse Program
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    Unit Prevention Leader Course
    target_news_asiapacific

