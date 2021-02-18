506th EARS Supports Cope North 21

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 13th Fighter Squadron flies alongside a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker during exercise Cope North 21 near Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 18, 2021. Cope North is an annual exercise that serves as a keystone event to promote stability and security throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Duncan C. Bevan)

