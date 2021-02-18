A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 13th Fighter Squadron flies alongside a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker during exercise Cope North 21 near Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 18, 2021. Cope North is an annual exercise that serves as a keystone event to promote stability and security throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Duncan C. Bevan)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2021 23:43
|Photo ID:
|6523477
|VIRIN:
|210218-F-HF102-0380
|Resolution:
|4252x3037
|Size:
|5.91 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|3
This work, 506th EARS Supports Cope North 21 [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Duncan Bevan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT