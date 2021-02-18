Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    506th EARS Supports Cope North 21 [Image 12 of 12]

    506th EARS Supports Cope North 21

    GUAM

    02.18.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Duncan Bevan 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 506th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron flies over the Pacific during exercise Cope North 21, Feb. 18, 2021. Cope North is an annual exercise that serves as a keystone event to promote stability and security throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Duncan C. Bevan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2021
    Date Posted: 02.17.2021 23:43
    Photo ID: 6523478
    VIRIN: 210218-F-HF102-0464
    Resolution: 4802x2701
    Size: 12.82 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 506th EARS Supports Cope North 21 [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Duncan Bevan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AUSAirForce
    COPENorth21
    CN21
    ????????? 21
    Cope North 2021

