506th EARS Supports Cope North 21

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 506th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron flies over the Pacific during exercise Cope North 21, Feb. 18, 2021. Cope North is an annual exercise that serves as a keystone event to promote stability and security throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Duncan C. Bevan)

