88th Readiness Division Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Darrell Guthrie receives his first round of the COVID-19 vaccination on Feb. 16, 2021, at Fort Snelling, Minn. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Deziree Lau)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2021 17:18
|Photo ID:
|6523098
|VIRIN:
|210216-A-HV276-002
|Resolution:
|2048x1536
|Size:
|446.08 KB
|Location:
|MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 88th Readiness Division Commanding General gets first round of COVID-19 vaccine [Image 2 of 2], by SFC John Freese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
