    88th Readiness Division Commanding General gets first round of COVID-19 vaccine [Image 2 of 2]

    88th Readiness Division Commanding General gets first round of COVID-19 vaccine

    MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class John Freese 

    88th Readiness Division

    88th Readiness Division Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Darrell Guthrie receives his first round of the COVID-19 vaccination on Feb. 16, 2021, at Fort Snelling, Minn. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Deziree Lau)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2021
    Date Posted: 02.17.2021 17:18
    Photo ID: 6523098
    VIRIN: 210216-A-HV276-002
    Location: MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 88th Readiness Division Commanding General gets first round of COVID-19 vaccine [Image 2 of 2], by SFC John Freese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US Army Reserve
    Fort McCoy
    Fort Snelling
    88th Readiness Division

