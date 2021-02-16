Date Taken: 02.16.2021 Date Posted: 02.17.2021 17:18 Photo ID: 6523097 VIRIN: 210216-A-HV276-001 Resolution: 2048x1536 Size: 476.4 KB Location: MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 88th Readiness Division Commanding General gets first round of COVID-19 vaccine [Image 2 of 2], by SFC John Freese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.