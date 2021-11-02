A U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II prepares to receive fuel from a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker over Arizona Feb. 11, 2021. Airmen from Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington and Davis-Monthan Air Force Base conducted nighttime air refueling training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Ross).
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2021 16:55
|Photo ID:
|6523096
|VIRIN:
|210211-F-SW533-0053
|Resolution:
|3712x5568
|Size:
|10.78 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Nighttime air refueling [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT