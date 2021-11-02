Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nighttime air refueling [Image 2 of 2]

    Nighttime air refueling

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Ross 

    355th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II prepares to receive fuel from a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker over Arizona Feb. 11, 2021. Airmen from Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington and Davis-Monthan Air Force Base conducted nighttime air refueling training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Ross).

    IMAGE INFO

    TAGS

    Refueling
    Fairchild Air Force Base
    United States Air Force
    air-to-air refueling
    HC-130J Combat King II
    KC-135 Stratofortress

