Josh Lundgaard, an athletic trainer certified with Special Training Company, Support Battalion, teaches a Marine proper form for his recovery exercise aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Feb. 17, 2021. It is the athletic trainers’ job to ensure that the recruits and drill instructors are taking the proper steps to increase injury prevention awareness and help them recover if injuries occur. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel C. Fletcher)

