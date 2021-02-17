Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Athletic Trainer [Image 2 of 6]

    Athletic Trainer

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel Fletcher  

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Josh Lundgaard, an athletic trainer certified with Special Training Company, Support Battalion, teaches a Marine proper form for his recovery exercise aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Feb. 17, 2021. It is the athletic trainers’ job to ensure that the recruits and drill instructors are taking the proper steps to increase injury prevention awareness and help them recover if injuries occur. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel C. Fletcher)

