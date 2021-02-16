Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Training and Education Command COVID-19 Vaccinations [Image 6 of 9]

    Training and Education Command COVID-19 Vaccinations

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Sean Potter 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    U.S. Marine Sergeant Major Peter Siaw, Sergeant Major of Training and Education Command, receives his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at The Clubs at Quantico, Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., Feb. 17, 2021. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Sean Potter)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2021
    Date Posted: 02.17.2021 15:36
    Photo ID: 6522996
    VIRIN: 210216-M-TZ536-059
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 3.72 MB
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Training and Education Command COVID-19 Vaccinations [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Sean Potter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marine
    USMC
    Virginia
    Marine Corps
    Quantico
    Marine Corps Base Quantico

