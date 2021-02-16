Training and Education Command COVID-19 Vaccinations

U.S. Marine Lance Corporal Leslie Holland, Financial Management Resource Analyst for Training and Education Command, receives her dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at The Clubs at Quantico, Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., Feb. 17, 2021. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Sean Potter)
