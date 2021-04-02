Sgt. Dustin Foulks focuses on the manipulator arm of an explosive ordnance disposal robot during an EOD Specialist Course robotics familiarization Feb. 4 at Rose Hall located on the Ordnance Campus. During the session, students were required to set up a controller and robot then complete several tasks.
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2021 13:28
|Photo ID:
|6522874
|VIRIN:
|210204-A-US054-386
|Resolution:
|2700x1746
|Size:
|993.62 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Future sustainers acquire robotics knowledge during phase 1 of EOD Specialist Course [Image 4 of 4], by Terrance Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Future sustainers acquire robotics knowledge during phase 1 of EOD Specialist Course
LEAVE A COMMENT