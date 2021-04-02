Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Future sustainers acquire robotics knowledge during phase 1 of EOD Specialist Course [Image 3 of 4]

    Future sustainers acquire robotics knowledge during phase 1 of EOD Specialist Course

    UNITED STATES

    02.04.2021

    Photo by Terrance Bell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    Sgt. Dustin Foulks focuses on the manipulator arm of an explosive ordnance disposal robot during an EOD Specialist Course robotics familiarization Feb. 4 at Rose Hall located on the Ordnance Campus. During the session, students were required to set up a controller and robot then complete several tasks.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2021
    Date Posted: 02.17.2021 13:28
    Photo ID: 6522874
    VIRIN: 210204-A-US054-386
    Resolution: 2700x1746
    Size: 993.62 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Future sustainers acquire robotics knowledge during phase 1 of EOD Specialist Course [Image 4 of 4], by Terrance Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Future sustainers acquire robotics knowledge during phase 1 of EOD Specialist Course
    Future sustainers acquire robotics knowledge during phase 1 of EOD Specialist Course
    Future sustainers acquire robotics knowledge during phase 1 of EOD Specialist Course
    Future sustainers acquire robotics knowledge during phase 1 of EOD Specialist Course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Future sustainers acquire robotics knowledge during phase 1 of EOD Specialist Course

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    robot
    eod
    cascom
    ord school
    Fort-Lee-feature-2021
    foulks

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT