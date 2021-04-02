Future sustainers acquire robotics knowledge during phase 1 of EOD Specialist Course

Sgt. Dustin Foulks focuses on the manipulator arm of an explosive ordnance disposal robot during an EOD Specialist Course robotics familiarization Feb. 4 at Rose Hall located on the Ordnance Campus. During the session, students were required to set up a controller and robot then complete several tasks.

