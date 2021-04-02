Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Future sustainers acquire robotics knowledge during phase 1 of EOD Specialist Course [Image 4 of 4]

    Future sustainers acquire robotics knowledge during phase 1 of EOD Specialist Course

    ÅLAND ISLANDS

    02.04.2021

    Photo by Terrance Bell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    A remote controlled-explosive ordnance disposal robot approaches a tunnel to retrieve a stuffed toy during EOD Specialist Course familiarization Feb. 4 at Rose Hall located on the Ordnance Campus.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2021
    Date Posted: 02.17.2021 13:28
    Photo ID: 6522875
    VIRIN: 210204-A-US054-486
    Resolution: 2700x1587
    Size: 1021.76 KB
    Location: AX
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Future sustainers acquire robotics knowledge during phase 1 of EOD Specialist Course [Image 4 of 4], by Terrance Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Future sustainers acquire robotics knowledge during phase 1 of EOD Specialist Course
    Future sustainers acquire robotics knowledge during phase 1 of EOD Specialist Course
    Future sustainers acquire robotics knowledge during phase 1 of EOD Specialist Course
    Future sustainers acquire robotics knowledge during phase 1 of EOD Specialist Course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Future sustainers acquire robotics knowledge during phase 1 of EOD Specialist Course

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    robotics
    EOD
    cascom
    ord. school
    Fort-Lee-feature-2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT