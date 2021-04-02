A remote controlled-explosive ordnance disposal robot approaches a tunnel to retrieve a stuffed toy during EOD Specialist Course familiarization Feb. 4 at Rose Hall located on the Ordnance Campus.
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2021 13:28
|Photo ID:
|6522875
|VIRIN:
|210204-A-US054-486
|Resolution:
|2700x1587
|Size:
|1021.76 KB
|Location:
|AX
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Future sustainers acquire robotics knowledge during phase 1 of EOD Specialist Course [Image 4 of 4], by Terrance Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Future sustainers acquire robotics knowledge during phase 1 of EOD Specialist Course
LEAVE A COMMENT