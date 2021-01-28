EL PASO, Texas – Lt. Col. Traci Earls, commander of the 169th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 69th Troop Command, Kansas Army National Guard, left, thanks Soldiers for their hard work and dedication to the mission at a small awards ceremony at Forward Operating Base Westbrook at Fort Bliss, Texas, Jan. 27, 2021. The 169th, which had originally planned to deploy to Afghanistan in July of 2020, was reassigned to run sustainment operations for COVID-19 mitigation procedures for Soldiers mobilizing to and demobilizing from overseas locations.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2021 Date Posted: 02.17.2021 12:01 Photo ID: 6522795 VIRIN: 210128-Z-DG846-002 Resolution: 1920x1080 Size: 770.82 KB Location: EL PASO, KS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, COVID curveball: re-missioned Kansas National Guard unit thrives in unexpected places [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Margaret Ziffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.