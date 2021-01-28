Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID curveball: re-missioned Kansas National Guard unit thrives in unexpected places [Image 2 of 2]

    COVID curveball: re-missioned Kansas National Guard unit thrives in unexpected places

    EL PASO, KS, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2021

    Photo by Maj. Margaret Ziffer 

    105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    EL PASO, Texas – Lt. Col. Traci Earls, commander of the 169th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 69th Troop Command, Kansas Army National Guard, left, thanks Soldiers for their hard work and dedication to the mission at a small awards ceremony at Forward Operating Base Westbrook at Fort Bliss, Texas, Jan. 27, 2021. The 169th, which had originally planned to deploy to Afghanistan in July of 2020, was reassigned to run sustainment operations for COVID-19 mitigation procedures for Soldiers mobilizing to and demobilizing from overseas locations.

    This work, COVID curveball: re-missioned Kansas National Guard unit thrives in unexpected places [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Margaret Ziffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Bliss
    Mobilization
    Kansas Proud
    COVID-19

