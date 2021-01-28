EL PASO, Texas – Lt. Col. Traci Earls, commander of the 169th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 69th Troop Command, Kansas Army National Guard, left, is briefed updates on the COVID-19 mitigation mission from Capt. Kelsie Knudson, West Bliss officer in charge, at one of their facilities on Fort Bliss, Texas, Jan. 27, 2021. The unit, which had originally planned to deploy to Afghanistan in July of 2020, was reassigned to run sustainment operations for COVID-19 mitigation procedures for Soldiers mobilizing to and demobilizing from overseas locations.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2021 Date Posted: 02.17.2021 12:01 Photo ID: 6522794 VIRIN: 210128-Z-DG846-001 Resolution: 1920x1080 Size: 599.61 KB Location: EL PASO, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, COVID curveball: re-missioned Kansas National Guard unit thrives in unexpected places [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Margaret Ziffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.