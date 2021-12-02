Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard hosts Colombia aboard USCGC Hawk (WPB 87355) in Washington D.C. [Image 5 of 6]

    U.S. Coast Guard hosts Colombia aboard USCGC Hawk (WPB 87355) in Washington D.C.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2021

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Sara Muir 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    WASHINGTON D.C. (Feb. 12, 2021) — The command of USCGC Hawk (WPB 87355), hosts members of the Colombian Embassy to discuss Coast Guard operations aboard USCGC Hawk (WPB 87355) on the Potomac River in Washington D.C. on Feb. 12, 2021. The visit provided an opportunity for familiarization with U.S. Coast Guard sea-service operations and ships. Hawk is an 87-foot Marine Protector-Class patrol boat home-ported in Virginia Beach, Virginia, with a crew of 12. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Sara Muir/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2021
    Date Posted: 02.17.2021 11:39
    Photo ID: 6522714
    VIRIN: 210212-G-IA651-876
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 4.22 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard hosts Colombia aboard USCGC Hawk (WPB 87355) in Washington D.C. [Image 6 of 6], by SCPO Sara Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    engagement
    Hawk
    patrol boat
    Coast Guard
    IUU

