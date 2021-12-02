WASHINGTON D.C. (Feb. 12, 2021) — The command of USCGC Hawk (WPB 87355), prepares to receive members of the Colombian Embassy to discuss Coast Guard operations aboard USCGC Hawk (WPB 87355) on the Potomac River in Washington D.C. on Feb. 12, 2021. The visit provided an opportunity for familiarization with U.S. Coast Guard sea-service operations and ships. Hawk is an 87-foot Marine Protector-Class patrol boat home-ported in Virginia Beach, Virginia, with a crew of 12. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Sara Muir/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.12.2021 Date Posted: 02.17.2021 11:39 Photo ID: 6522710 VIRIN: 210212-G-IA651-445 Resolution: 2013x3020 Size: 1.41 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Coast Guard hosts Colombia aboard USCGC Hawk (WPB 87355) in Washington D.C. [Image 6 of 6], by SCPO Sara Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.