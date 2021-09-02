Preparing to Fire

Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 142nd Field Artillery Brigade load a Multiple Launch Rocket System as it prepares to launch in support of a Fire Coordination Support Exercise at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany Feb. 9.
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2021 05:21
|Photo ID:
|6522393
|VIRIN:
|210209-A-PA423-501
|Resolution:
|960x720
|Size:
|134.62 KB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
