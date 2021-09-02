Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Preparing to Fire [Image 2 of 3]

    Preparing to Fire

    GERMANY

    02.09.2021

    Photo by Maj. Marcellus Simmons 

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division

    Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 142nd Field Artillery Brigade load a Multiple Launch Rocket System as it prepares to launch in support of a Fire Coordination Support Exercise at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany Feb. 9.

