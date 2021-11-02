Three 673d FSS Airmen awarded for Operation Colony Glacier recovery efforts

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Andrew Lloyd, a 673d Force Support Squadron outbound assignments technician, is awarded a Joint Service Achievement Medal for his participation in the recovery effort during Operation Colony Glacier by U.S. Air Force Col. Kirsten Aguilar, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson and 673d Air Base Wing commander, at JBER, Alaska, Feb. 12, 2021. Operation Colony Glacier is a mission to recover the remains, personal effects and wreckage of a U.S. Air Force C-124 Globemaster II aircraft that crashed Nov. 22, 1952, near Mount Gannett, Alaska. In 2012 Alaska Army National Guard Soldiers spotted debris from the wreckage during a routine training mission on Colony Glacier nearly 14 miles from where the plane first crashed.

