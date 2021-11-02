Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Three 673d FSS Airmen awarded for Operation Colony Glacier recovery efforts [Image 3 of 7]

    Three 673d FSS Airmen awarded for Operation Colony Glacier recovery efforts

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Samuel Colvin 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Gabriel Schaffner, the 673d Force Support Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of outbound assignments, is awarded a Joint Service Achievement Medal for his participation in the recovery effort during Operation Colony Glacier by U.S. Air Force Col. Kirsten Aguilar, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson and 673d Air Base Wing commander, at JBER, Alaska, Feb. 12, 2021. Operation Colony Glacier is a mission to recover the remains, personal effects and wreckage of a U.S. Air Force C-124 Globemaster II aircraft that crashed Nov. 22, 1952, near Mount Gannett, Alaska. In 2012 Alaska Army National Guard Soldiers spotted debris from the wreckage during a routine training mission on Colony Glacier nearly 14 miles from where the plane first crashed.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2021
    Date Posted: 02.17.2021 01:57
    Photo ID: 6522352
    VIRIN: 210211-F-YL679-1008
    Resolution: 4446x3176
    Size: 4.76 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Three 673d FSS Airmen awarded for Operation Colony Glacier recovery efforts [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Samuel Colvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Three 673d FSS Airmen awarded for Operation Colony Glacier recovery efforts
    Three 673d FSS Airmen awarded for Operation Colony Glacier recovery efforts
    Three 673d FSS Airmen awarded for Operation Colony Glacier recovery efforts
    Three 673d FSS Airmen awarded for Operation Colony Glacier recovery efforts
    Three 673d FSS Airmen awarded for Operation Colony Glacier recovery efforts
    Three 673d FSS Airmen awarded for Operation Colony Glacier recovery efforts
    Three 673d FSS Airmen awarded for Operation Colony Glacier recovery efforts

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    recovery
    JSAM
    Operation Colony Glacier
    673d FSS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT