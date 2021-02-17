Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fighters Launch During Exercise Cope North 21 [Image 12 of 14]

    Fighters Launch During Exercise Cope North 21

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    02.17.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Larry Reid Jr. 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 13th Fighter Squadron, Misawa Air Base, Japan, takes off for a training sortie during Exercise Cope North 21 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 17, 2021. The objective of Cope North 21 is to improve combat readiness, develop integrated humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations, and increase interoperability of U.S. Forces, Royal Australian Air Force and Japan Air Self-Defense Force, or Koku-Jieitai.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Larry E. Reid Jr.)

